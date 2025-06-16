New Fast (Moly) Wire EDMs from Taiwan

EDM Network Inc — in addition to offering the largest selection of Fast(Moly) Wire EDMs in the market in the EDMMax models, with six vertical and two patented large format Horizontal Submerged models — is now offering three new patented Horizontal Inverted Submerged models and three new Vertical models all made in Taiwan.

I Smart, our manufacturing partner based in Taiwan, is now producing our unique range of horizontal Fast (Moly) Wire EDM machines, designed specifically to cut inverted build plates submerged in pure deionized water (or water with additives, if preferred). Available in three sizes—FC25, FC45, and FC65—these systems offer build capacities of 250 × 250 × 325 mm, 400 × 400 × 350 mm, and 625 × 625 × 500 mm, respectively.

The submerged cutting process enables finished parts to float gently to the bottom of the tank into a retrieval basket, avoiding part-to-part collisions and eliminating the risk of secondary damage or surface marring. This makes the machines ideal for applications with stringent surface finish requirements, such as implantable medical components. In addition, deionized water helps reduce post-process cleaning.

An optional portable loading cart allows for easy, hands-free inversion and loading of build plates, streamlining the setup process. New Molybdenum wire can be loaded by a single operator in just 3–5 minutes, with a typical wire life of 40–50 hours depending on the material type and density. Each FC model comes equipped with both AC and DC power sources, auto wire alignment, build plate precision location, and intuitive cutting condition presets.

CHMER EDM, based in Taichung, Taiwan, has also introduced three new vertical Fast Wire EDM models—DWC434, DWC656, and DWC868—with four-axis cutting capabilities. These machines support build plate sizes of 450 × 300 × 450 mm, 625 × 500 × 625 mm, and 700 × 600 × 800 mm, making them suitable for a wide range of metal AM applications.

These high-precision machines feature diamond eyelet guides, CHMER standard CNC control, USB connectivity, and support for simple G-code programming—enabling both basic cut-offs and more complex geometries. They also include automatic selection of cutting parameters and are compatible with all 3D printed metal materials.

Together, these systems join CHMER’s existing portfolio of 65+ EDM models, including Wire EDMs, Sinker EDMs, and EDM Drillers—delivered by a company dedicated exclusively to EDM technology since 1975.

All Fast Wire EDMs are backed by EDM Network, offering full on-site training, comprehensive warranties, and expert support. EDM Network has been supplying and supporting EDM technology exclusively since 1992—delivering “Everything in EDM” at an affordable price.