BLT Expands Metal 3D Printing to Consumer Goods and Self-Manufacturing

TCT Asia 2025 saw a notable shift in the metal additive manufacturing landscape, and Bright Laser Technology (BLT) was, as is often the case, at the forefront.

As regular trade-show attendees we're used to seeing huge eye-catching aerospace parts on the stands of metal powder-bed fusion machiner OEMs. A jet turbine is a demonstration of the brute force of the technology but with over 100 metal machines on the show floor, there's unlikely enough aircraft to go around.

A company like BLT is savvy enough to know that it's got to diversify its application base and there's one vertical if cracked could probably prop the entire industry up alone; the manufacture of consumer electronics. If the news pre-show about BLT becoming a manufacturing partner for OPPO's new foldable phone wasn't a signifier of a strategic direction then the multiple applications on their booth certainly are.

While the company maintains a strong foothold in aerospace, their booth showcased the expansion into the realm of consumer goods. BLT presented examples like handbags handles, eyewear, and jewellery – and importantly a new hinge for a well-known laptop brand. The hinge, must like the one of Oppo is lightweighted and optimised to a point where not only is metal powder-bed fusion is the only tech capable of printing but is financially the best too.

Although the Oppo news is a topic of conversation, it was a bit too late in the day for the marketing team to get on their booth at this event. However, a BLT representative confirmed that this application will be a featured display at the upcoming Rapid + TCT event in Detroit.

Away from the consumer goods another fascinating change in direction for a trade show booth sits central to the stand. A multi-part display demonstrating every part inside BLT's machinery that is in fact made by BLT machinery.

This "proof of the pudding is in the eating" approach – a nod to the early RepRap concept, but on a vastly different scale – highlights the robust capabilities of the BLT technology.

And it's not just a vague claim; a display at their booth clearly illustrated this, showing a schematic of the machine with numerous additively manufactured components highlighted. We're not just talking about simple parts, but critical elements like the Optical Fibre Bracket, Water Divider, Blowing Assembly, Bearing Support, Camera Mount, Recoater Movement Assembly, Lever Lock Cover, Powder Faller Base, Hinge, Monitor Stand, Heat Exchanger and even the Build Cylinder itself. This demonstrates a profound level of confidence in the system's reliability, precision, and material properties – they're trusting their own production to critical internal components.

And the technology driving this is impressive. The centrepiece of BLT's presence at the show was the official launch of the BLT-S1025, large-format metal additive manufacturing. This new system boasts a 2500mm build height, a full metre increase over the BLT-S1000. It's available with either a 26-laser or a 32-laser configuration.

A key innovation is BLT's use of an integrated printing forming cylinder. Designed in-house and additively manufactured, this one-piece component utilises high-rigidity materials and topological optimisation.

Further enhancing operational efficiency is a dual-filter system, the new BLT-MCS 4.0 operating system and integrated quality control.

The BLT-S1025, and the applications it enables, represents a significant step forward. It highlights not only the ongoing technical advancements in metal additive manufacturing but also the expanding scope of its applications. Moving beyond traditional industrial sectors and into the realm of everyday consumer products, whilst demonstrating self-sufficiency. This is driving innovation at the machine level and broadening the appeal and accessibility.