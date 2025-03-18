UnionTech Launches RA900 SLA Printer for Tyre Mould Production at TCT Asia

At last year's TCT Asia, UnionTech highlighted the company's use cases in the automotive industry and its unique tyre moulding applications. One year on, at the 2025 event, the company has launched a new machine specifically aimed at that application: the RA900 stereolithography (SLA) 3D printer. The announcement was made at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Centre (March 17-19), where UnionTech, a veteran of the Chinese additive manufacturing sector for 25 years, also showcased its broader industrial solutions, including metal 3D printing systems and new materials.

The RA900 boasts a substantial build volume of 950 x 550 x 400 mm. UnionTech states this is sufficient for the simultaneous printing of four medium-sized tyre moulds, a key selling point for volume production. A significant feature of the new machine is its dual-laser system. This reportedly eliminates the need to stitch together multiple prints, a common requirement with smaller build areas. UnionTech suggests this will lead to improvements in production line efficiency and help manufacturers meet tighter deadlines.

UnionTech is promoting several performance enhancements with the RA900. The company claims that an optimised control algorithm, working in conjunction with a fine laser spot size, results in sharper mould features and smoother "R" angles (corner radii). They state a key dimensional accuracy of ±0.1mm and a surface roughness (Ra) of less than 3.5. Furthermore, UnionTech claims the RA900 can achieve a steel sheet thickness control accuracy of 0.03mm.

Expand The RA900 by UnionTech on the showfloor before opening of TCT Asia Day Two

Beyond accuracy, UnionTech is also highlighting the RA900's speed. They report that the machine offers more than double the manufacturing speed compared to a typical 600-format 3D printer. A single medium-sized mould can potentially be produced in as little as 10 hours, a significant reduction from the 19.6 hours UnionTech attributes to "ordinary equipment." The company also cites a continuous working parts yield rate exceeding 95%.

To improve workflow, the RA900 is designed to integrate with UnionTech's "UT ONE" software. This integration is intended to streamline the process from initial design to final print, with features like automatic sample layout, intelligent production scheduling, and one-click print plan generation, all aimed at minimising the need for manual intervention. The RA900 also incorporates UnionTech's "third-generation micron-level closed-loop liquid level control technology," which reportedly keeps liquid level height variations below 0.01mm. Automatic laser power calibration and rapid spot mode diagnostics are also included to enhance overall process stability.

Beyond the RA900, UnionTech presented its industrial metal 3D printers, the Muees430 and Fuees430. These machines both offer a build volume of 430 x 340 x 400 mm and use multiple lasers. The Muees430 is targeted at general industrial applications, including metal shoe moulds, prototypes, and aerospace components. The Fuees430, in contrast, is specifically designed for the footwear industry, focusing on rapid metal shoe mould production. Both systems are said to have scan speeds of up to 6 m/s and jump speeds of 18 m/s, with the company claiming a full-format spot uniformity of 92% for the Muees430.

For the dental sector, UnionTech showcased the D300, a fully automated DLP 3D printer intended for large and medium-sized dental laboratories. The D300 is designed for producing restoration and implant models and automates the entire 3D printing process, including automatic plate splitting and queuing, automatic resin replenishment, printing, and even assistance with post-processing.

UnionTech also introduced new SLA materials at the show. These included TUF 127, described as a tough, heat-resistant material with a reported heat deflection temperature of 82°C, and Temp-R220, a high-temperature material with a claimed heat deflection temperature exceeding 220°C and a long-term use temperature above 250°C.

During the event, UnionTech announced a significant milestone: a global installed base of over 10,000 SLA systems. The company representatives emphasised the ongoing convergence of 3D printing and AI, suggesting further potential for innovation within the industry.