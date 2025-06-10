× Expand TCT

The 2025 TCT Awards ceremony saw the 2025 TCT Sanjay Mortimer Foundation Rising Star Award presented to Abigail Duckworth.

The award, now in its third year, is a collaboration between TCT and the Sanjay Mortimer Foundation (SMF), which recognises an up-and-coming neurodivergent young person who has the potential to contribute greatly towards the engineering Industry. The winner receives a Prusa CORE One 3D printer and the opportunity to become an SMF Star, providing access to grants, training, mentorship and more.

Duckworth describes 3D printing as the first outlet that allowed her creativity to run wild – and her work reflects that beautifully. Despite navigating the challenges of undiagnosed ADHD at the time, she didn’t just learn to use 3D printing – she excelled. Duckworth pioneered research into the use of lattice AM to support arthritis cases during her undergraduate dissertation, leading to a published peer-reviewed paper.

Watch Duckworth's acceptance speech in full.