TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award 2025 | Jonné Messer, Ford Motor Company

The 2025 TCT Awards saw the fifth TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award presented to Jonné Messer, global additive manufacturing lead at Ford Motor Company.

The award is a joint collaboration between TCT and WI3DP which highlights the contributions of women inventors, researchers, adopters and advocators to the additive manufacturing industry. The winner was chosen via shortlisting from a board of judges from TCT and WI3DP followed by a public vote.

With nearly 30 years at Ford, Messer rose through the ranks from manufacturing apprentice and in 2017 Messer and a colleague explored the potential of 3D printing, sparking a transformation at Ford’s Sharonville Transmission Plant’s manufacturing capabilities. Their initiative resulted in millions of dollars in savings and established STP as Ford’s North American 3D printing hub.

Messer holds numerous industry certifications and accolades, and has been recognised with a Ford Motor Company Technical Excellence Award. Committed to knowledge sharing, she leads tours and demonstrations to both internal Ford employees and external companies, as well as mentoring high school students in additive manufacturing.

Lisa Block, Director of WI3DP, said of the winner: “The most beautiful thing we will ever witness is the celebration of important work. Jonné Messer is a beautiful example of what happens when you are committed to completing that work in excellence. It was an honour to present her with the TCT WI3DP 2025 Innovator Award. Her accomplishments are well deserved, and I look forward to more ground-breaking developments in the future.”

Watch Messer's acceptance speech in full.