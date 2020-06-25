Sam Davies' Fantasy Additive Manufacturing Conference Line-Up

Johnson & Johnson: How 3D printing technology is blazing new medical frontiers (TCT Show, 2017)

×

In this talk delivered at TCT Show 2017, Senior Principal Engineer Sam Onukuri details how 3D printing is helping to transform the product portfolio and supply chain at healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson as it works to serve one billion people around the world. Through its 3D printing Centre of Excellence, the company is using 3D printing to produce tooling, implants, medical instruments and personalised medicines. Onukuri gives an overview of J&J's 3D printing endeavours and provided further detail when talking to TCT last year.

Hackrod: How 20th century hot rodding is shaping 21st century industry (TCT Show, 2017)

×

What happens when a Georgie meets a Californian and automotive engineering meets the latest design technology? Chief Product Officer Felix Holst takes us on a journey through the birth of Hackrod, a custom car company he co-founded alongside motorcycle racer/ Hollywood director/ all-round-creative Mike MacCoy, and the design of a topologically optimised, lightweighted automotive chassis. Holst's talk is intertwined with well-produced video clips and some hipster lingo, but there's plenty of design and manufacturing intel to glean from his half-hour presentation.

Exploring the past, Inspiring the future with Ely Sachs and Greg Morris (TCT Show, 2018)

×

Two TCT Hall of Famers - one an inventor of additive manufacturing technology and the other a user - share war stories of the past and insights of the present and future of additive manufacturing. Among the topics of discussion between Ely Sachs, the inventor of binder jetting, and Greg Morris, an application specialist, are 3D printing as a production method, design for additive manufacturing capabilities, current barriers to adoption and future applications of the technology.

Natural History Museum: How to scan a blue whale (TCT Show, 2018)

×

In this presentation, Alex Ball of the Natural History Museum takes us through the 3D scanning of a 23-metre-long blue whale skeleton from the Mammal Hall at sub-millimetre resolution as part of a conservation project. 3D printing was also deployed to produce a simplified model to help determine its final position and replaced damaged or missing parts of the skeleton prior to the exhibition. It was standing room only at this talk from TCT Show 2018. And for good reason.

Thales: 3D printing components for space (TCT Show, 2016)

×

Mechanical Engineer Steven Catt highlights a number of additive manufacturing applications from French aerospace company Thales, including tooling and prototype parts, telecom satellite components and large structures produced with Selective Laser Melting.

3D printing panel session (CES, 2016)

×

Made In Space’s Andrew Rush, Carbon’s Joe DeSimone, HP’s Scott Schiller and industry consultant Todd Grimm take questions on the good and bad of the hype cycle, the need for higher performing material and the democratisation of additive manufacturing technology from a CES 2016 audience. While the odd question touches on the availability of machines that are by now well-established on the additive market, many of the issues discussed are still relevant today and the panel is honest, candid and insightful.