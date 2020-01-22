3D Hubs continues expansion throughout Europe with German offices

× Expand Kristina Maria Rainer 3D Hubs German office 3dHubs DACH Launch Event

3D Hubs has announced the opening of offices in Berlin as it continues its expansion throughout Europe.

Only last month, the Amsterdam-headquartered service provider opened its offices in Paris after investment from Future Shape, an investment firm led by leading tech inventor Tony Fadell. Its third European location also supplements the company’s pursuit of similar growth opportunities in North America, with a regional headquarters currently being set up in Chicago, Illinois.

The move into Germany positions 3D Hubs closer to a number of existing companies including automotive giant Audi, automation and heavy electrical equipment outfit ABB, and aerospace company German Orbital, and also open the company up to new clients throughout the country.

“Entering the German market further strengthens our position as the leading force behind digital manufacturing in Europe,” commented Bram de Zwart, founder and CEO of 3D Hubs. “With an experienced local team on the ground, we are excited to provide German companies with a platform that helps them compete with the biggest players in the industry.”

Users of 3D Hubs’ services will have access to the company’s instant quoting engine and repertoire of manufacturing technologies which consists of both subtractive and additive equipment. The company prides itself on helping clients move more quickly through their design and manufacturing processes and while it counts Germany as the strongest industrial nation in Europe, believes it to be behind the curve when it comes to online, on-demand and distributed manufacturing. According to data from industry.com in 2019, cited by 3D Hubs in a company press release, Germany ranks 17th worldwide when it comes to digital manufacturing, while its industrial production amounts to more than $2 trillion according to destatis (2017).

3D Hubs hopes its service offering to the German market can help accelerate the country’s adoption of digital manufacturing and in turn build on its strong industrial landscape.