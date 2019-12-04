3ntr unveils Spectral 30 3D printing platform for high-temperature materials

× Expand 3ntr 3ntr Spectral 30 Spectral 30.

Italian 3D printer manufacturer 3ntr has introduced its latest additive manufacturing platform designed to process high-temperature materials.

The Spectral 30 was showcased at the recent Formnext exhibition and supports PEEK, Ultem and PEKK filaments. It was developed through the European Union-backed Clean Sky project, set up to accelerate environmentally friendly technologies, and drew contributions from aerospace players Rescoll and Airbus.

3ntr’s latest 3D printing offering boasts four nozzles able to reach temperatures of 500°C, a build plate that reaches 300°C and a build chamber that can reach 250°C. The build volume is 300 x 300 x 300 mm, nozzle and plate levelling is completely automated and four of the company’s Vento drying units can store and protect a 5kg spools of filament. More than a dozen polymers can currently be printed with the Spectral 30, including Ultem 9085F, PEEK, PEKK, PAEK, Carbon+, Nylon+, PETG, and a series of ABS grades. Soft polymers are not yet available.

With these capabilities, 3ntr is looking to expand its customer base and provide 3D printing technology to manufacturers who require more durable and higher-performing materials. Though 3ntr’s A4 v4 and A2 v4 platforms have boasted larger build envelopes than the Spectral 30, they are not able to process high-temperature grades like PEEK. By now offering that capability, and working with the likes of Rescoll and Airbus, 3ntr is looking forward to seeing its additive manufacturing technology applied in new ways in new industries.

“We have incredibly evolved our own brand identity by developing technologies, materials and communication that contributed to positioning us among the main FDM Formnext highlights,” commented Davide and Ilaria Ardizzoia, 3ntr co-owners, in a press release. “Spectral 30 was born from the collaboration between 3ntr, Airbus and Rescoll to bring additive manufacturing even to the most complex markets.”