Albright Silicone announces launch of 3D printing capability

Silicone production and prototyping service Albright Silicone has announced the launch of its 3D printing capacity.

The Massachusetts-based company now offers 3D printed liquid silicone rubber (LSR) castings, room temperature vulcanisation (RTV) castings and thermoplastic components, in addition to its existing silicone prototypes, production moulding, overmoulding, micro moulding and clear silicone moulding services.

Albright is targeting customers that need a small number of parts for initial testing with its new 3D printing capabilities and says it can achieve resolutions reaching a few thousands of an inch. According to the company, those who utilise its 3D printing capabilities can access moulding with commercial grades of LSE between 10 and 80 Shore A durometer, can mould components with complex shapes with undercuts, and test first stage overmoulding.

“This capability of 3D printing and moulding LSR is a helpful solution to customers’ problems when trying to develop and prove concept before investing in metal tooling,” commented Matt Bont, Product Manager at Albright Silicone. “Our capability continues to expand with this technology, and we have developed internal expertise through successfully supporting many appropriate customer projects. We have had very positive feedback from our customers for parts used for initial test prototypes, product launches with investors and one-off functional parts.”

Albright Silicone serves a host of companies in the medical, pharmaceutical, industrial, aerospace and consumer goods industries and is ISO 13485 and ITAR certified. The company was founded in 1995 as a plastic prototype moulder but has been focusing on silicone prototypes for 15 years.