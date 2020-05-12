Empire Group adds Boston Micro Fabrication's PµSL 3D printing technology to product development service

× Expand Hand-out Boston Micro Fabrication Boston Micro Fab stent Cardiovascular stent printed with PµSL technology.

Massachusetts-based Empire Group is now offering Boston Micro Fabrication’s (BMF) Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL) 3D printing technology as part of its product development services.

BMF announced its global launch earlier this year, bringing its PµSL technology to a wider market after 40 installations were made in 2019 within China.

PµSL technology has been developed and commercialised to enable manufacturers to produce small parts at resolutions as low as 2µm. Empire Group has invested in BMF’s S140 platform, which can achieve resolutions down to 10µm, to cater to the needs of existing customers and attract new customers who require highly accurate and precise components.

“The parts say it all. The first time you a see a part from a BMF printer you will be amazed. 3D printing, until now, has never been able to produce parts of such precision and accuracy,” commented James Grimm, Senior Business Development Manager at Empire Group. “Being able to capture thin walls and fine features at this scale and resolution, with unmatched reliability, is unprecedented from any 3D printing technology. This will absolutely usher in new industries, that have previously ignored 3D printing, to the world of rapid design iteration.”

“We are very excited about our partnership with Empire Group and look forward to bringing BMF technology to the forefront of customers needing ultra-high resolution, accuracy and precision,” offered John Kawola, CEO of Global Operations at BMF.

The PµSL process was the focus of a more than a decade’s worth of research and development at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) by, amongst others, BMF co-founder Nick Fang. It enables high-resolution parts to be produced thanks to a combination of high-precision optics, advanced digital microdisplay technology and a movement platform which alters the position of the vat rather than the light source or lens. In addition to the 40+ adopters in China, and Empire Group, the University of Nottingham has also invested in PµSL technology.