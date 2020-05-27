Formlabs grows Asia-Pacific management team

Desktop stereolithography leader Formlabs is expanding its team in the Asia Pacific market this week with two new management appointments.

Jiadong Sun and Yoshinori Hasebe will join as China General Manager and Japan General Manager respectively as the 3D printing company aims to grow its global footprint in the APAC region and expand its business strategy to new markets.

“As Formlabs continues to expand our global operations, Jiadong and Yoshinori will provide strategic guidance as we expand and scale in the important APAC region,” said Luke Winston, Chief Business Officer of Formlabs. “These appointments will enable Formlabs to remain at the forefront of 3D printing as needs for additive manufacturing in major industries, including healthcare, continue to grow.”

Sun is said to be bringing experience across global sales and marketing at tech companies spanning multiple industries including DJI and most recently Enterprise Solutions, where he led strategic decisions regarding sales and marketing, product development and external partnerships as Vice President and Head of Marketing. Meanwhile Hasebe brings more than two decades of business development, sales, supply chain management and leadership experience from companies such as FARO Technologies, Ernst & Young and Hewlett-Packard.

Formlabs has recently been busy at its Somerville, MA headquarters 3D printing parts for COVID-19 relief. The company has been involved in a number of efforts to produce much needed parts such as bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) adapters which were designed by New York healthcare provider Northwell Health and received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the FDA. It has also been working as part of a consortium of additive manufacturing companies and academic institutions to ramp up the manufacture and delivery of millions of nasopharyngeal test swabs, which can be printed in batches of up to 300 on a single Formlabs desktop machine. The company has also just set up a Formlabs Virtual Office Hours initiative to provide videos, live demos, free webinars and training resources on a number of topics. Upcoming office hours will look at 3D printed PPE production, 3D Printing in the entertainment industry and 3D scanning.