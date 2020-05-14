Jeff Graves named President and CEO of 3D Systems

Jeff Graves joins 3D Systems as President and CEO.

Additive manufacturing leader 3D Systems has today announced the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey A. Graves as its new President and CEO.

Taking over from Vyomesh Joshi, who announced plans to retire back in February, the manufacturing veteran brings 17 years of CEO experience to the 3D printing company having previously worked with technology firms such as C&D Technologies, KEMET and most recently MTS.

Graves will officially begin serving as CEO as of May 26th and says he is "incredibly excited" about the opportunity.

"Digital manufacturing will play a key role in the transformation of manufacturing, and 3D Systems is uniquely positioned with its portfolio of additive manufacturing systems, material science, software and domain expertise to help companies benefit from this transformation," Graves said.

Graves has spent the last eight years transforming the business strategy and operating model at MTS Systems, a global supplier of high-performance test, simulation and measurement systems. He is also currently on the board of directors of Hexcel, a manufacturer of advanced composite materials, and 3D measurement solutions specialist Faro.

"Jeff's financial and operational discipline and precision is a core reason we chose him for this role," said Charles (Chip) McClure, chairman of the Board of Directors at 3D Systems. "He has shown that he knows how to organise and focus a business portfolio and streamline an operating model to deliver differentiated solutions to markets."