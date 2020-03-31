Markforged agrees 3D printing distribution partnership with Würth Industry North America

× Expand Hand-out Würth Industry North America Dan Hill & Greg Mark, CEOs of Würth Industry North America and Markforged. Dan Hill & Greg Mark, CEOs of Würth Industry North America and Markforged.

Würth Industry North America has become the latest distributor of Markforged’s metal and carbon fibre 3D printing systems.

The company is a renowned distributor of MRO and safety equipment, as well as supply chain solutions for the fastener sector, and will now begin supplying Markforged’s additive manufacturing hardware to its customer base, many of whom operate in the automotive, heavy equipment and oil & gas industries.

Würth believes the integration of Markforged’s 3D printing technology into its offering complements the portfolio of products it has built up. This includes its Kanban point-of-use inventory systems, MRO supplies, fastener and assembly components, PPE equipment and quality control systems.

With Markforged’s composite and metal platforms, users will be able to print parts reinforced with carbon fibre, Kevlar and fibreglass on the company’s Industrial Series of machines, or 17-4 stainless steel and H13 tool steel on the Metal X platform. The company is also confident its customers will benefit from cost and time reductions.

“We are thrilled to bring innovative digital supply chain solutions to our customers. By integrating Markforged 3D printing technology with our existing Kanban programmes, we are able to offer quicker time to market and lower inventory costs,” commented Dan Hill, CEO of Würth Industry North America. “We’re able to cut out the sourcing, purchasing and transportation costs and deliver the value directly to the customer.”

“We’re excited to expand the global reach of our solutions with Würth and continue to push the bounds of what’s possible in additive manufacturing,” added Greg Mark, CEO of Markforged. “This partnership truly opens up valuable potential for us and for the industry. Markforged makes it easy to build anything you can imagine, and that capability will allow industrial manufacturers to lower inventory costs by printing production tools and parts quickly and reliably.”