Metal 3D printing materials company Elementum 3D secures ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification

Metal additive manufacturing materials developer Elementum 3D has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management.

The certification, issued by Denver-based ISO 9001 management certification firm Platinum Registration Inc, covers the design and manufacture of advanced metals, superalloys and composites, as well as the development of new manufacturing processes and the manufacture of prototype and production parts to customer specifications.

Elementum believes the certification will help to establish itself as a leading supplier of metal additive manufacturing materials by giving customers greater confidence in the company.

“This is an important milestone for Elementum 3D. It’s a rigorous process to become ISO 9001 certified,” commented Dr Jacob Nuechterlein, Elementum 3D President and founder. “Our staff worked very hard with Platinum Registration’s auditors to demonstrate we meet the requirements of the standard. Not only does that make us feel confident we’re the most efficient that we can be, it assures our customers that we have a completely transparent and robust management system; and that means we have reliable, repeatable, continuously improving business processes so that our customers receive the best value for their money.”

Elementum was founded by Nuechterlein in 2014 with the aim to expand the available metal materials that additive manufacturing users have access to. The company offers aluminium, tungsten, copper, steel MMC, Nickel MMC and tantalum materials, all of which have been tested on the EOS M290 machine, while also willing to work with customers to develop and optimise customised materials according to their requirements. This offering helped Elementum 3D land investment from Sumitomo Corporation of Americas earlier this year.