Peekay Steel Casting installs Voxeljet VX4000 sand 3D printing platform

Indian steel casting company Peekay Steel Casting has installed a Voxeljet VX4000 sand 3D printing system as it looks to expand into new business areas.

The sale of the machine represents an expansion of Voxeljet’s presence into the Indian market, while Peekay will now proceed to manufacture more complex castings with its new capability.

Peekay primarily serves the oil and gas industry with high-quality steel castings and deems 3D printing to be the most suitable method of producing complicated casting products that require non-traditional gating. The company believes incorporating the VX4000 into its business operations will give it an edge over competitors, while also helping its customers customise their product design process and benefit from increased performance characteristics.

“We want to offer our customers an end-to-end solution and position ourselves as a supplier of high-quality, ready to install components in record times,” commented K.E. Shanavaz, Managing Director at Peekay Steel Castings. “With the VX4000, we are able to increase the flexibility of our production order to be able to react quickly, even to complex projects. 3D printing gives us a unique competitive advantage, especially when it comes to expanding our business areas. Since the beginning, we have empohasised the importance of co-engineering with our customers, most of these are Fortune 500 companies, to optimise and customise the product design, to lend better functionality and a clear competitive advantage. A specialised Design Center aligned to the VX4000 will help add value for our customers.”

“When it comes to castings weighing several tonnes, the requirements for dimensional stability and accuracy are particularly high,” added Rudolf Franz, COO and CFO of Voxeljet AG. “With our 20 years’ experience in the field of industrial 3D printing and the VX4000, we can offer both a wealth of experience and the right tool. With another VX4000 installation in India, we look forward to continuing our cooperation with Peekay Steel.”