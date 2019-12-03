SLM Solutions and Honeywell Aerospace partner to 3D print parts at increased layer thicknesses

SLM 500HL.

SLM Solutions is working with Honeywell Aerospace to qualify new additive manufacturing parameters that facilitate 3D printing at increased layer thicknesses.

The partnership will see Honeywell Aerospace commence qualification efforts for the additive manufacture of parts at layer thicknesses of 60 and 90 micron. Honeywell will deploy the quad-laser SLM 500 platform and use SLM Solutions’ standard aluminium parameter sets to complete material qualification.

It is believed enabling the additive manufacturing of parts with thicker layers will enable mass manufacturing companies like Honeywell, to reduce printing times and costs and turnaround parts more quickly.

“SLM Solutions’ latest technology will help Honeywell improve productivity while also meeting our material requirements for qualification,” commented Dr. Sören Wiener, Senior Director of Technology and Advanced Operations at Honeywell Aerospace. “We intend to qualify these parameter sets through repeatability testing in our production environment, including build and post-processing to generate an efficient process with a set of material property data.”

“As the productivity leaders in powder bed fusion, SLM Solutions has been continuously working to reduce build times by combining high-powered lasers with advanced parameter sets,” said Meddah Hadjar, CEO of SLM Solutions Group AG. “Our open architecture machines allow for customisation and we’ve shown over 60% reduction in build time with 170% real build rate increases compared to standard 30-micron parameters on our twin-laser machines.

“We’re excited to work together with Honeywell Aerospace to further advance the industry through the qualification of even more advanced parameter sets for quad-laser systems used in qualified serial production.”