Stratasys appoints Yoav Zeif as Chief Executive Officer

Yoav Zeif Yoav Zeif, Stratasys CEO.

Stratasys has announced the appointment of Yoav Zeif as its new Chief Executive Officer with current interim CEO Elchanan Jaglom continuing in his role as Chairman.

The appointment comes more than three years after the retirement of long-serving CEO David Reis and 18 months after his replacement Ilan Levin resigned. Zeif has previously held senior leadership roles at public and private multi-billion-dollar corporations and brings with him experience of industry transformation. He will assume position at the head of one of the additive manufacturing industry’s oldest company from February 18th, 2020.

Stratasys believe Zeif has ‘precisely the leadership needed’ for the company to execute its roadmap in the next few years. His most recent roles include President of the Americas Division, Head of Product Offering and Chief Commercial Offering at micro-irrigation company Netafim from 2013-18, while before that he managed Makhteshim’s (now Adama Ltd) portfolio of products and global commercial relationships as the Senior VP of Products and Marketing. Since 2018 he has been a partner at McKinsey & Company’s New York office.

At Netafim he oversaw the global development of an advanced irrigation system that harnessed artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things and also expanded the company’s coverage through a merger and acquisition strategy. He also had a hand in restructuring Netafim’s go-to-market strategy and was involved in improving the company’s product offering.

Stratasys, no stranger to a merger or acquisition, and with a wealth of products across several portfolios, believes Zeif is well-positioned to lead the company through its next growth phase.

“Yoav brings the strong combination of leadership and global operational experience to fuel our next stage of growth,” commented Jaglom. “Stratasys has led the expansion of the 3D printing industry for more than three decades, but the potential impact of this transformative technology across all industries is just the beginning. We are confident that as CEO, [Zeif] will advance our offering and further our vision to reshape the world of design, prototyping and manufacturing.”

“Stratasys pioneered and continues to power the additive manufacturing landscape, enabling companies across virtually all industries to build and improve their business through 3D printing technology,” said Zeif. “In particular, thanks to its outstanding innovations and application engineering, it is clear that Stratasys is poised not only to reshape product development and prototyping but also to transform supply chains and manufacturing through efficiency and personalisation. I am excited to be joining the company and its talented and dedicated teams around the world at such a pivotal time.”