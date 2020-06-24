6K Additive Commissions the First Two Commercial UniMelt Microwave Plasma Systems for the Production of Additive Manufacturing Powders

6K Inc

The word “sustainability” keeps cropping up in additive manufacturing, in fact in the latest edition of TCT Magazine to go to print, it is in three headlines. Although sustainability has long been a marketing bolt for many companies commenting that by its very nature additive manufacturing is “greener” than subtractive, it wasn’t until a conversation with a new company, 6K Additive last year did I believe the industry was serious about it.

That seriousness has just ratcheted up a notch as 6K announced commissions for the first two commercial systems of its unique Unimelt Microwave Plasma technology, which amongst many features has the ability to turn scrap metal metals into powders suitable for use in metal AM.

The press release reads: