119 AMUG President Mark Abshire on what makes the user group 'a jewel of the AM community'

On this week's episode of Additive Insight, Mark Abshire, Additive Manufacturing Users Group President joins us ahead of this year's AMUG Conference.

Mark chats to us about what makes AMUG unique, best nuggets of additive advice he’s picked up at the conference, and the value of an AM event that’s run for users by users.

Speaking about what makes the AMUG Conference a must-attend event in the AM calendar, Mark said: "AMUG is a jewel of the additive manufacturing community, and when I say the word jewel, I think of the many facets on a jewel. So, there's lots of things that make it special and make it unique. We have a technical exchange of knowledge, we do presentations, and we do hands-on training. It's not just maintenance of machines but it's also hands-on training for applications. I don't know of many other shows and places you can go and pour a casting that was made from a 3D printed mould."

AMUG 2023 will take place on March 19-23 at the Hilton Chicago. To access the full agenda and register, click here.

