128 Additive Insight: Launches, applications & more from RAPID + TCT

As the 2023 RAPID + TCT event drew to a close, the TCT Magazine editorial team found a not entirely quiet corner to discuss what they had seen and heard across the show floor and conference.

Their conversation ranges from company rebrands to new products, and conference stage insights to industry-wide cynicism. Among the talking points were software developments at nTop and EOS, conversations from the America Makes Game Day interview series, insights from the keynote presentations, and the 3D printed Wilson basketball.

To catch up on the machine launches, material introductions, software updates and more from RAPID + TCT, click here.

