131 Pat Warner & Andy Allshorn deep dive into their early 3D printing applications

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we bring you the latest instalment of our Innovators on Innovators series.

This time, Andy Allshorn, the founder and Technical Director of 3D printing consultancy At 3D-Squared, and Pat Warner, Digital Manufacturing Manager of BWT Alpine F1 Team.

The pair first began working together in the mid nineties with Andy helping Pat's team apply a technology known at the time as rapid prototyping. Then, they were 3D printing suspension uprights and wind tunnel models, while entertaining the idea that one day they might additively manufacture an entire F1 car.

Last year, they reconvened to discuss some of those early applications, the challenges they had to overcome of a nascent technology, educating future generations, and their big concerns of how 3D printing is being used and marketed.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher