133 Renishaw's metal additive manufacturing story so far

On this week's episode of Additive Insight, TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths meets with Louise Callanan, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Renishaw to discuss the engineering firm’s additive manufacturing (AM) journey so far.

Speaking ahead of the company's 50th anniversary celebrations at its facility in Miskin, Wales, the same spot where its RenAM machines are brought to life, Callanan talks about 50 years of UK engineering, growth plans, and the next generation of metal additive manufacturing technologies.

Speaking about the company's vision for what's next, Callanan said: “Our strap line is ‘apply innovation’ and I think it's definitely more than just a strap line. It's something that's completely embedded within the company and it gives us that ability to challenge the status quo, to always be pushing technology innovations forward and really looking at the future in terms of the long term.”

Read the full story.

