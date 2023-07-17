137 AddUp North America CEO Rush LaSelle: 'The discipline is to focus on where we deliver value.'

ADDITIVE INSIGHT - 2

On the latest Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Rush LaSelle, the CEO of AddUp’s North America operations.

AddUp was born from a joint venture between Michelin and Fives, with the company bringing to market additive manufacturing solutions based on metal powder bed fusion and Directed Energy Deposition. LaSelle joined the company in the spring of 2022 to help drive the company’s growth in the North American market.

Through our conversation, LaSelle discusses what attracted him to the role as AddUp’s North American CEO, details the capabilities of AddUp’s product portfolio, and provides some insight into the company’s R&D efforts.

He also discusses the challenges and opportunities of expanding the build volume of powder bed fusion systems.

