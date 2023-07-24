138 Ali Forsyth on making Alloy Enterprises the 'backbone for aluminium additive manufacturing.'

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we welcome Alloy Enterprises CEO Ali Forsyth.

Alloy Enterprises is among several start-up companies offering novel metal additive manufacturing technologies through a business model that sells parts rather than machines.

In this episode, Forsyth details the motivation behind Alloy Enterprises, explains the proprietary Selective Diffusion Bonding technology, and describes how the process can compete with aluminium casting.

She also touches on the industry adoption of the technology, and provides insights on the company’s plans to scale.

