139 Through the Doors: GE Additive discusses the development of its metal binder jet platform

On the latest episode of the Additive Insight podcast, TCT Group Content Manager Sam Davies goes through the doors at GE Additive's Cincinnati facility to learn more about the company's Series Three metal binder jet system.

GE Additive unveiled the Series Three system late last year with a view to commencing shipments in the second half of 2023. It comes after a six year R&D journey that has also leant on a series of beta users with GE targeting the mass production of parts with minimal touch time in industries such as automotive energy and defence.

During the episode, we sit down with Brian Meyer, the Product Line Leader for GE Additive and Chris Schuppe, the company's GM of Engineering and Technology, to discuss the capabilities of the system, what they have learned from their beta users, and what the demand has been like since last year's announcements.

We also have a quick walk around the machine on the factory floor.

