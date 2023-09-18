147 Rahul Kasat & Dave Rheinheimer on pellet extrusion 3D printing for large thermoforming moulds

On this episode of the Additive Insight Innovators on Innovators podcast, we’re joined by Rahul Kasat of 3D Systems and Dave Rheinheimer of DuoForm Plastics.

Kasat has been working with 3D Systems for almost 18 months, since the company acquired the Titan Robotics business he led, while Rheinheimer serves as the DuoForm Product Development Manager.

DuoForm is a thermoforming plastics company that leans on 3D Systems’ pellet extrusion technology to produce moulds, for greater agility and quicker turnaround times.

Throughout their conversation, Kasat and Rheinheimer detail the 3D printing workflow for thermoforming moulds, discuss the benefits of pellet extrusion for such applications, and explore the future opportunities in the thermoforming space.

