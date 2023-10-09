150 Doug Kenik & Paul Heiden on software, data and their growing importance in AM

On this episode of our Innovators on Innovators series, we’re joined by Doug Kenik, the Director of Software Product Management at Markforged, and Paul Heiden, the Chief Product Officer at Bynder.

The pair worked closely together when Kenik was heading up Teton Simulation, and Paul was among the leadership at Ultimaker. Prior to Markforged’s acquisition of Teton, Ultimaker was among the first to partner with the software company, incorporating a Smart Slice plug-in into the Cura platform.

With both now in new roles, they reconvened to discuss software and data, and their emerging roles in additive manufacturing.

During this conversation, Kenik and Heiden share their thoughts on the thinking behind open and closed software platforms, the ability of software to reduce product iterations, how 3D printing will still surprise us, and much more.

