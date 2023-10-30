153 Metafold CEO Elissa Ross: ‘I love a gyroid lattice – we all do – but there's so much more beyond the gyroid.’

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, the focus is once again on Design for Additive Manufacturing as we're joined by Metafold 3D CEO Elissa Ross.

Metafold is a developer of Design for AM software, with cloud-based and API products being offered to users of 3D printing. The company is harnessing the founders’ collective knowledge across mathematics, design and 3D printing to address challenges in the development of additively manufactured products.

Throughout our conversation, Ross provides insight on the key capabilities of Metafold’s software products, while also touching on the company’s latest funding round and the product features being introduced in the coming weeks.

She also offers her thoughts on the challenges and opportunities around design for AM, including the prospect of industry-wide knowledge share.

Metafold will be exhibiting at the upcoming Formnext event in Frankfurt in Hall 12.1, Stand A20.