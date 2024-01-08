161 Inspection, software & how to build confidence in additively manufactured parts

TCT Magazine

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, Peter Rogers, formerly of Velo3D and Autodesk, links back up with Lumafield CEO Andreas Bastian as part of our Innovators on Innovators series.

The pair met while working at Autodesk on such projects as the Airbus seat frame, which they discuss in the podcast. Since Autodesk, they have gone in different directions. Rogers has spent most of that time in metal additive manufacturing and consulting, while Bastian set up Lumafield, an industrial CT and AI inspection business.

As they reconvene for this podcast, they share their thoughts on the differences in porosity distribution across the several 3D printing processes, how Lumafield is using AI to address part defects, and the advancements being made in additive manufacturing software.

