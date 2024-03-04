170 Odapt CEO Ivana Llobet on enhancing the ostomy bag experience with 3D printing

TCT Magazine

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, Group Content Manager Sam Davies is joined by Ivana Llobet, the founder and CEO of medical device company Odapt.

Ivana founded Odapt in a bid to solve the problem of leakage in conventional ostomy bags. Using 3D printing, the company is developing personalised silicone wafers that better fit the user of ostomy bags and are adapted to the shape of stomas and pouches.

Throughout our conversation, we discuss why 3D printing is suitable for this application, what considerations were made around the selection of material, and the potential impact of the product.

We also touch on the company's next steps as it looks to bring its 3D printed wafer product to market.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher