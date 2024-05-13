180 CEO Onome Scott-Emuakpor on Hyphen Innovation's vibration suppression method for additive manufacturing

Expand TCT Magazine

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Hyphen Innovations CEO Onome Scott-Emuakpor.

Scott-Emuakpor has more than 20 years experience in structural mechanics and structural dynamics, spending much of that time working for the US Air Force Research Lab.

Two years ago, he set up the Hyphen Innovations business to bring to market a vibration suppression method that sought to make additive manufacturing safer and more reliable, with potential applications in aerospace, defence, automotive and tooling.

That technology – inherent damping via additive manufacturing processes (i-DAMP) – is the focus of our conversation today, as Scott Emuakpor explains how it works, the design opportunities it opens up, and what comes next for the company.

Onome Scott-Emuakpor will present at TCT 3Sixty on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024. Register for free at TCT3sixty.com .

