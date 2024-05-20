181 ADDiTEC CEO Brian Matthews: "We're flexible on the details but never the vision."

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by ADDiTEC CEO Brian Matthews.

Matthews set up the ADDiTEC business around eight years ago, with the company gradually building out an extensive metal additive manufacturing portfolio that encompasses DED, Liquid Metal Jetting and Hybrid technologies.

Throughout the conversation, Matthews explains the motivation behind setting up the ADDiTEC business, the opportunities he saw in Liquid Metal Jetting, and the application opportunities ADDiTEC technologies are opening up.

He also provides insight on his vision for the company and teases future expansions to the product portfolio.

