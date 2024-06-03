183 KraussMaffei VP Additive Manufacturing: "Our ambition is unwavering"

Expand TCT

On this week’s episode of Additive Insight, our TCT 3Sixty takeover continues with Rolf Mack, KraussMaffei’s Vice President Additive Manufacturing.

Last year, the plastics processing company celebrated its 185-year history, which in 2022 included a move into the additive manufacturing (AM) industry with an ambition to become the most reliable and commercially viable solution for large-scale 3D printing.

During this Executive Interview, Mack discusses why now was the time for the company to enter the AM market, how it's making 'print right, first time' a reality, and why AM needs to reach the same level of maturity as established injection moulding and extrusion technologies.

"The potential is clear," Mack said. "We see the demand, and our ambition is unwavering. We aim to become the most reliable and commercially viable solution for large- scale additive manufacturing, driving the mass adoption of this technology."

We also discuss the story behind KraussMaffei's 3D printed meeting pods which will be on the show floor at TCT 3Sixty.

