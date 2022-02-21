83 Innovators on Innovators: Stephanie DePalma & Eric Utley on the 3D printing of Zac Posen's Met Gala gowns

× Expand Laura Griffiths

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we bring you the latest instalment of our Innovators on Innovators series, featuring GE Additive Operations Leader Stephanie DePalma and Protolabs Applications Engineer Eric Utley.

They join the podcast two and a half years after they collaborated with fashion designer Zac Posen to produce a series of 3D printed garments for the 2019 Met Gala. Throughout the episode, DePalma and Utley share their experiences of working with Posen and his team; recall the challenges of putting together the Met Gala garments; and ponder the future application opportunities for additive manufacturing.

Learn more about Long-term Resin Performance and Industrial-Scale Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Workflow Solutions from our episode sponsor 3D Systems.

