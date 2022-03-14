85 Innovators on Innovators: Prof. Phill Dickens & Stefanie Brickwede discuss the suitability of AM for spare parts

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we bring you the latest instalment of our Innovators on Innovators series, featuring Professor Phill Dickens of Added Scientific and University of Nottingham and Stefanie Brickwede of Deutsche Bahn and Mobility Goes Additive.

Having recently worked with a group that is exploring the use of 3D printing technology for spare parts, Phill has began to question the technology's suitability for the application. Meanwhile, Stefanie recently told TCT that she has seen 'so many companies' discovering they can use the technology for spare parts.

In this episode, the pair lean on their experiences to debate the applicability of additive manufacturing for spare parts, covering economics, lead times, designs and specifications. They also discuss what's needed for the AM industry to grow and where else they expect 3D printing to be applied.

Learn more about Long-term Resin Performance and Industrial-Scale Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Workflow Solutions from our episode sponsor 3D Systems.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher