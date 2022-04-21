88 Additive Insight: Makelab CEO Christina Perla on building the 'Kinko's of additive manufacturing'

On this episode of Additive Insight, our Executive Interview series continues with Makelab Co-founder and CEO Christina Perla.

Perla founded Makelab, a Brooklyn-based 3D printing service, with her husband Manny back in 2017. At the time, the co-founders were freelancing as industrial designers and offering 3D printing as an additional service - but within two years, the 3D printing part really took off. Now Makelab runs a lab of desktop 3D printers, producing parts on-demand for companies from Quip to Nvidia.

On this episode, Perla talks scaling, the power of localised manufacture, DEI initiatives, and ambitions to become the modern day 'Kinko's of additive manufacturing.'

"That first prototype is a moment of fruition for so many hardware founders, it's a point of confidence," Perla says on being empowering start-ups and small businesses through 3D printing. "It's like, 'wow, I made this' and emotionally that's a memory that they carry with them throughout the rest of their journeys and their careers."

Learn more about Long-term Resin Performance and Industrial-Scale Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Workflow Solutions from our episode sponsor 3D Systems.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher