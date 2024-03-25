173 ArcelorMittal's Colin Hautz on bringing lean steel alloys to additive manufacturing

Expand TCT Magazine

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Colin Hautz, the CEO of ArcelorMittal Powders.

ArcelorMittal is one of the largest manufacturers of steel in the world and has set up the ArcelorMittal Powders business to bring steel powders to the additive manufacturing industry.

Hautz has been appointed to lead the new business unit and joins the Additive Insight podcast to explain the motivation behind the new venture.

He also discusses how ArcelorMittal Powders will differentiate itself in the AM market, while explaining the materials manufacturing capacity at its atomisation plant in Spain, and the application opportunities he sees in automotive.

