122 Bauer Hockey's Mat Dejardins on developing the REAKT helmet with 3D printing

On the latest episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Bauer Hockey Senior Brand Manager Mat Dejardins to discuss the company's use of 3D printing technology in the development of the REAKT helmet series.

Harnessing EOS' patented Digital Foam technology, the company has developed a lightweight and breathable helmet liner which features 3D printed lattices.

Throughout the episode, Dejardins discusses the development of the REAKT helmet, as well as the company's 3D printing adoption journey.

