136 Callie Higgins & Stephanie Benight on the ongoing innovation in photopolymer 3D printing

In our latest instalment of the Innovators on Innovators series, Callie Higgins, a materials research engineer at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, is joined by Stephanie Benight, President and Principal Scientist at Tactile Materials Solutions.

The pair have spent their careers working with photopolymer 3D printing materials, and are both credited as founders of the Photopolymer Additive Manufacturing Alliance, or PAMA.

Throughout this conversation, they explore the ongoing innovation in photopolymer materials, the application trends and opportunities for photopolymer technologies, and the importance of standards to the additive manufacturing industry.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher