154 HP's Francois Minec & Duygu Gunay on the launch of the Multi Jet Fusion 5600 3D printer

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we’ll be learning more about HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 5600 3D printing system as the company debuts the machine at Formnext.

The MJF 5600 platform is HP’s upgrade to the 5200 system, which was introduced in May 2019 and has contributed to the 200 million parts printed with Multi Jet Fusion technology.

As HP rolls out its latest version of the system, we talk to Global Head of Polymers François Minec and Systems Product Manager Duygu Gunay, who are both part of HP’s Personalization and 3D Printing business.

Throughout the episode, the pair discuss the motivation behind this latest machine, the enhancements around process development, optimised print modes, and process analytics, and the introduction of the Jet Fusion 3D Automation Accessory which automates build unit removal.

We also touch on application trends and get an update on the progress being made in materials development.

HP will be exhibiting at this week's Formnext event in Frankfurt in Hall 12.1, Stand D41.