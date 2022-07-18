93 Innovators on Innovators: Eliana Fu & Paul Gradl on the use of 3D printing in space exploration

In the latest Additive Insight Innovators on Innovators episode, TRUMPF Industry Manager for Aerospace & Medical Eliana Fu sits down with NASA Principal Engineer Paul Gradl – both established names at the intersection of 3D printing and space exploration.

The pair first crossed paths while Eliana worked at Relativity Space, and in their Innovators on Innovators conversation they discuss the dynamic between NASA and commercial space firms, the considerations that are made when applying 3D printing in the space industry, and the importance of inspiring the next generation.

While discussing how NASA evaluates and implements additive manufacturing technology, Paul says:

“One thing that I usually say when we talk additive is make sure that you need additive. It's another manufacturing process. And I think there's still a lot of trades that need to be completed before you specifically say, ‘yes, I want to use additive for this part.’ That's something we always emphasise, there's a lot of great manufacturing processes, and additive may not be the best one in some cases, but when it does make sense, we want to apply it methodically and intentionally and make sure that we understand the entire lifecycle of additive manufacturing.”

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher