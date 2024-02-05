165 Inside the 3D printing workflows at Mayo Clinic & Walter Reed National Millitary Medical Center

TCT Magazine ADDITIVE INSIGHT TCT - 5

In the Additive Insight podcast's latest Innovators on Innovators episode, Victoria Sears, a Senior Engineer at Mayo Clinic, catches up with Nicole McMinn, a Biomedical Engineer at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The pair met while at an industry conference back in 2021 and found common ground as young engineers relatively new to the field of healthcare 3D printing.

Throughout this podcast, the pair touch on their introductions to 3D printing, while also detailing their respective workflows, discussing their favourite projects, and outlining why vat photopolymerisation is the most used 3D printing process in their labs.

They also share their advice for young engineers coming into the additive manufacturing industry.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher