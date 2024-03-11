171 How 3D printing enables the designs of Ursa Major Technologies' rocket engines

Expand TCT Magazine

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, TCT Group Content Manager Sam Davies is joined by Joe Laurienti, the founder and CEO of aerospace company Ursa Major Technologies.

Laurienti founded Ursa Major as the first pure play rocket propulsion company in America in 2015, having previously worked on SpaceX and Blue origin engine projects.

In setting up Ursa Major, Laurienti and his team have aimed to develop technology that can allow companies to double launch capacity and solve supply chain risks at a lower cost.

Through that endeavour, the company has been leveraging additive manufacturing technology, and Laurienti joins me today to share how AM enables the designs of Ursa Major’s rocket engines, how the company inspects its complex components, and its focus on developing alloys for metal 3D printing.

We also touch on the potential impact of Ursa Major’s Lynx approach to manufacturing solid rocket motors and what a 138 million dollar Series D round will mean for the company moving forward.

This episode was recorded before reports emerged that the Pentagon was readying to purchase 3D printed rocket motors from Ursa Major.