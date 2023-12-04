158 Jonathan Rowley & Blake Courter on the need for access to information in additive manufacturing

On the latest TCT Innovators on Innovators podcast, Jonathan Rowley, who ran UK service bureau Digits 2 Widgets for 8 years and is now setting up the AM Manifest community navigation platform, is joined by Blake Courter, the former nTop CTO who is now involved in the LatticeRobot online community through his Gradient Control Laboratories incubator.

The pair believe that AM and DfAM are in the Gartner Hype Cycle trough of disillusionment, and the way out of it will be widespread access to information. Hence, they are both working to provide platforms for engineers to advance their DfAM skills, to learn and to share, and ultimately to get the most out of 3D printing technology.

Throughout their conversation, Rowley and Courter share more details about their respective ventures, while emphasising what it will take to get more people using additive manufacturing technologies effectively.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher

Read more:

'A Wikipedia for lattice structures' - LatticeRobot set to announce public beta launch