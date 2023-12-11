159 Mechnano's Olga Ivanova: 'We're trying to break the mould of mould makers.'

TCT Magazine ADDITIVE INSIGHT TCT - 2

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we’re joined by Mechnano Director of Technology Olga Ivanova.

Ivanova joined Mechnano in 2021, while the company was still in stealth, and had yet to commercialise its proprietary technology, that disperses carbon nanotubes throughout materials without reclumping.

In the years since, Mechnano has brought to market a range of materials via this method, all featuring electrostatic discharge properties.

Throughout our conversation, Ivanova discusses this portfolio of materials, the challenges of working across resin, powder and extrusion 3D printing technologies, and provides her assessment of the adoption of these products so far.

We also touch on the availability of materials for 3D printing, and Ivanova shares her thoughts on industry hype.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher