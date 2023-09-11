145 Senvol CEO Annie Wang on machine learning & 'materials allowables' development in AM

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we’re joined by Senvol co-founder and President, Annie Wang.

Senvol has a variety of product offerings that have been designed to allow users of additive manufacturing to access, generate and analyse data. To this end, the company provides comprehensive machine and material databases, while also offering a software suite that leans on machine learning technology, to analyse process parameters and materials performance.

Throughout our conversation, Wang details the capabilities of this product portfolio, touches on collaborations with Siemens and the US Government, and explains the potential of machine learning in the context of AM.

She also gives her assessment on the application of AM, and what we can expect from Senvol moving forward.

