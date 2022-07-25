94 Additive Insight: Seurat Technologies CEO James DeMuth on targeting mass production with metal 3D printing

On this week's episode of Additive Insight, Seurat Technologies CEO James DeMuth joins us for our latest Executive Interview episode.

Seurat Technologies was founded off the back of research carried out at the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The company's Area Printing additive manufacturing technology was developed when off-the-shelf 3D printers weren't deemed good enough for a challenge they faced while carrying out fusion development test experiments.

Some years later, Seurat is now in the process of commercialising Area Printing through a contract manufacturing service that is now onboarding customers and working to deploy more metal AM hardware.

While that work is ongoing, DeMuth joined the Additive Insight podcast to discuss the capabilities of Area Printing, the impact they hope to make on industries like automotive and electronics, and how achieving additive manufacturing at scale will allow 3D printing to enable local manufacturing.

