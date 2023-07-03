135 Shri Shetty on Zeda's ambition to democratise access to high-quality 3D printed medical devices

On the latest Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Zeda CEO Shri Shetty.

Zeda is the resulting brand from PrinterPrezz's acquisition of Vertex Manufacturing, which brought together the medical device manufacturing expertise of the former and the industry-wide focus of the latter.

Throughout this discussion, Shetty explains the thinking behind the brand change, the motivation behind acquiring Vertex Manufacturing, and what it's like to work with 3D printing application pioneer Greg Morris.

He also details the company's mission to supply high-quality medical devices - made with 3D printing - to underserved regions of the world.

When discussing the markets that Zeda is focusing on, Shetty says: "Under the regulated umbrella is where Zeda focuses on, and that's why it starts with the customer because typically in aerospace defense space, the customer comes to us with very complex designs that have very, very stringent requirements on manufacturing. And we give them high quality parts that not only meet the spec, but are repeatable and under very tight control.

"And in medical, our customers are the large countries out of Asia, South America, Middle East, where we not only need to customise the parts for the local population, but reduce the cost. And in both these markets, the need for the market starts from the customer."

