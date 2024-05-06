179 WAAM3D CEO on building value in supply chains with wire arc additive manufacturing

Expand TCT Copy of ADDITIVE INSIGHT - 3

On this week’s edition of Additive Insight, Filomeno Martina, CEO and co-founder of WAAM3D joins us as our latest Executive Interview guest.

Founded by a research team at Cranfield University, following a decade of pioneering research into Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing, WAAM3D is a UK-based developer of large scale metal 3D printing systems aimed at industrial applications.

On today’s episode, Martina discusses how WAAM3D set out to create value in supply chains, how WAAM provides unique opportunities for industrial applications, including giving parts a second life, and why AM is "just another tool in the arsenal of the modern engineer."

Martina also provides a sneak preview on what visitors to TCT 3Sixty can expect to see on June 5-6th at the NEC Birmingham. Register for your free ticket and conference pass.

