177 Why Anisoprint moved its headquarters to China with CEO Ryan Liu

Expand TCT Magazine

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Anisoprint CEO Ryan Liu.

Liu came into the business a couple of years ago to launch the Anisoprint brand in China and recently assumed the role of CEO as founder Fedor Antonov transitioned into the CTO role.

His appointment to CEO came about after Anisoprint moved its headquarters to China, with Liu providing insight on the Chinese 3D printing market and the opportunities for Anisoprint in their new domestic market.

We also discuss the development of Anisoprint’s composite 3D printing portfolio, why the global market is still important to the company, and what we can expect from Anisoprint moving forward.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher